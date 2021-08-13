Saibaan to hold car rally

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan, a non-governmental body working for the uplift of the marginalised segments of the society, would hold a car rally here on August 14.

The car rally, which would be started at about 430pm from the Ghazikot Township, would proceed ahead through Karakoram Highway and then to the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road. It would culminate at Lughmani hills in the heart of the city where a ceremony would be held.