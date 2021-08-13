Training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi conducted

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Thursday conducted a training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

The training launch was witnessed by Lt-Gen Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations. Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

President, prime minister, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the launch.