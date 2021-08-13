Children give final touches to Jashn-e-Azadi preparations

Islamabad : With just a day left to celebrate Independence Day, the preparations to celebrate the day in befitting manner have gained momentum with children taking the lead in giving final touches to the festive occasion.

Hundreds of flags can be seen fluttering along the main bazars and on the roadsides of the main roads tempting the buyers to celebrate the Independence Day with full enthusiasm and zeal. People from all walks of life do a quick survey of beautifully decorated green and white stalls and then chose flags, buntings, paper flags, Pakistani flag badges, caps, ponies, hair accessories from the stalls. Especially children are more interested in green and white bangles, clips. They are interested in buying accessories in green and white colour.

The stationary shops are all full of items for Independence Day but roadside stalls are more convenient for everyone to buy from. There are many Pakistani green and white T shirts of different sizes available on the stalls too. Little Girls are more interested in frocks in green and white colour. Independence day sales has also become common among all the brands. They offer huge discounts on all their varieties which in turn earn good business for their particular brand. The government buildings are all lit up with beautiful lights giving a spectacular look at night. People hoist huge flags on their house, put it on their cars and bikes and flaunt them with pride.

Salma Saeed, an educationist teaching in government said, “We should celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm reminding our children about the struggle of Muslims in achieving this separate homeland for ourselves. We should read the history and follow the footsteps of our leaders who fought hard for its independence and managed to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.”

Sohail Siddiqui, one of the shopkeepers said that people are buying all the flags and accessories in great numbers and it is good to see that many people are earning by providing these products to us. Many SMEs are earning through these products which are high demand in these two weeks. Each year the demand increases, so does their businesses. It's good to see many people associated with this business who are meeting the demands of people by working day and night.

Durdana, a housewife said that we buy many things to celebrate Independence Day but she makes sure that after Independence Day not a single flag, paper flags etc. are disregarded on the floor. “We pick up each and every thing and teach our children to respect the flag and keep it intact till the next celebration,” she added.