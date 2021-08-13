 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 13, 2021

‘Azadi Food Festival’ today

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority will organise “Azadi Food Festival” today (Friday).

The event will include Independence Day Cake cutting ceremony, cooking competition, eating competition, food stalls, and entertainment for kids.

Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan would be the chief guest.

