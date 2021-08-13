tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority will organise “Azadi Food Festival” today (Friday).
The event will include Independence Day Cake cutting ceremony, cooking competition, eating competition, food stalls, and entertainment for kids.
Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan would be the chief guest.