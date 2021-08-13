Govt urged to resolve land dispute to avoid violence

PESHAWAR: Alikhel tribesmen, from Hasankhel subdivision, staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, demanding a solution to the land dispute with Kalakhel tribe.

The elders of Alikhel, including Shah Khalid, Haji Mohammad and others, led the protesters carrying banners and placards with slogans in favour of their demands outside Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers said they had a land dispute with Kalakhel tribe on more than 1500 acres of land and repeated jirgas have also failed to resolve the issue between them.

They asked the governor and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the dispute and resolve it to avoid any serious clash.