88 more test positive for corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The fourth wave of coronavirus continued to spread at a fast pace as 88 more tested positive for the viral disease in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.

Dr Syed Qasim Shah, in-charge Covid-19 Control Cell, said that viral infection said that the fourth wave of coronavirus was very fatal while the people were also not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He added that 88 suspected patients had reported positive for the fast-spreading disease during the last three days that jacked up the number of patients to 450 in the tehsil.

He said that if the people continued to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit, the day was not far the country would get rid of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The medic also said that parents must keep a vigil on their children to take safety measures to prevent the outbreak of the viral disease in the area.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs including social distancing and using facemasks and sanitizers to contain the infection and save precious lives.