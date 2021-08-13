Weapons, drugs seized in Bajaur

KHAR: The police and security forces recovered a huge quantity of weapons and explosive material in two separate actions in the district on Thursday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the police along with the personnel of the bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot and recovered weapons and explosives.

The saboteurs had placed the weapons, including 10 hand-grenades, 14 12.7, one each kilogram of explosives and a battery, half a kilogram of potassium powder, three walky-talky sets.

They had placed the weapons for subversive activities in the district but the timely action by the police aborted their plan.

Meanwhile, the security forces seized weapons and narcotics and arrested the alleged gunrunners and drug smugglers in Gardao area near the Pak-Afghan border in Mamond tehsil.

The personnel seized a huge quantity of weapons and explosives from the gunrunners and drugs from the narcotics smugglers. The arrested gunrunners and smugglers were being interrogated for the illegal activities.