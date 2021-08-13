Five minutes with… Nick Knowles

Four years ago, Nick Knowles moved from London to a tiny cottage in the countryside — and got rid of around 85 per cent of his possessions. The TV personality and former journalist, 58, wanted to make space for more important things, “like planting a vegetable garden that my little six-year-old boy and I can grow sweetcorn and peas in”.

An emotional process, it was also the reason he wanted to make new Channel 5 series, Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout.

It sees the presenter — best known for the BBC’s DIY SOS — travel across Britain to offer six families a chance to change their lives. Here’s the deal: if they ditch at least half of the clutter they’re currently drowning in, then Knowles and his team will reconstruct their entire house and deliver an incredible makeover.

Expect to be massively moved by the stories of the people featured, such as the Everitt family from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, who we meet in episode one. Following life-changing surgery, mum Vicky’s love of crafting became an obsession and took over the entire house, which has led to teenagers James and Jess being embarrassed to bring friends around. But father-of-four Knowles is on hand to bring the family close together again, as he explains…

HOW WAS THE PROCESS OF CLEARING OUT THE EVERITTS’ HOME?

As the teenage son says at one point, ‘Mum has a memory attached to every single thing, so every time she throws something away, she feels like she’s throwing away a memory’ which is a tough thing, obviously. Especially when your teenage kids are heading off into the world, you want to hang on to all those memories, because they’re really important. But you have to create an environment in which the teenagers want to spend time in the living areas.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE FOR YOU TO SEE THESE CLUTTERED HOUSES?

There is a tendency in television to go, ‘Oh my God, isn’t this awful?’ but I was very determined that we weren’t going to do that because I like all the stuff that we do to be empathetic, and everybody’s busy trying to live their lives and do the best they can for their families. All of us end up with too much clutter to varying degrees. I can say, ‘Wow, it’s a bit busy in here, isn’t it?’ but I’m never going to be the kind of person that walks in and goes, ‘Oh my God, how can you live like this?’

DID YOU AND THE TEAM EVER THINK YOU’D BITTEN OFF MORE THAN YOU COULD CHEW?

If the family isn’t ready to make that change, then no amount of work that we do is going to make it OK. [The team is led by] Gordon Whistance, who is a fantastic designer, has been the designer behind the scenes on DIY SOS for the last 10 years. He’s a friend of mine, I’ve known him for 25 years. He’s a genius and empathetic and just brilliant. So, I knew that our team would be able to turn the rooms around and create the clever storage solutions we needed — as long as the family buys into it.

YOU SEEM TO BE VERY PRAGMATIC, NEGOTIATING BETWEEN THE FAMILY MEMBERS…

I’m endlessly fascinated by people, what makes them tick. [I was] like a gentle umpire in the middle of it, able to suggest that maybe people take a break, and when you can see trouble bubbling up, explain to each of them how the other’s feeling and why they’re feeling that way — hopefully manage that family to the endpoint without them falling out too badly, so that when they do get the joy of the new place, it’s something they can all share in, and they can be proud of each other.

WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM DOING A BIG CLEAROUT OF YOUR OWN HOME?

While it feels uncomfortable to start with, once you get on a roll with it, weirdly it becomes strangely empowering. When I did it, I got a bit carried away with it. I handed furniture to friends who have similar houses to the house I was living in in London, gave various pieces to charity shops and then literally had two skips full of stuff that I was like, ‘Well, I’m never going to use that, and I don’t think that’s going to be any use for anybody else’. My lifestyle has improved dramatically because I haven’t got a load of clutter.

WHAT PRACTICAL TIPS WOULD YOU GIVE TO ANYONE LOOKING TO DECLUTTER?

Say you’ve got too many books in the house — sort through which ones you can get rid of, which ones you can’t. Then once you’ve done that, take the pile you’re keeping and spread them all out, and do it again. And then maybe do it a third time…

Because I read constantly and research, and I’m into archaeology and quantum physics — I have all kinds of weird interests — I had hundreds and hundreds of books. I now have one bookcase, which has about 50 books on it, and all the rest I gave away to charity.

HOW DOES NICK KNOWLES’ BIG HOUSE CLEAROUT COMPARE TO OTHER SHOWS YOU’VE MADE?

With a new series, we’re always working really intensely to make sure that what you end up putting on screen is something that is approachable, understandable, might give people tips, is interesting, hopefully is entertaining and funny, not just factual, but that actually has some insight into the human condition.

I know that may sound a little pompous, but I consider myself exceptionally lucky to work in such a wonderful industry and it’s important for me that when we do our jobs, we work hard to make sure that what we put on the screen for the audience is the best we can possibly do. Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout starts on Channel 5 on Thursday, August 19.