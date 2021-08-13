Wallabies to field Swinton against All Blacks

AUCKLAND: The Wallabies have called up hardman Lachie Swinton as they take an aggressive approach to their make-or-break Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

Australia’s talk of “in their face” rugby has not gone unnoticed by New Zealand, already one-up in the three-match series and bidding to retain the prized trophy for a 19th consecutive year. “Clearly they’re going to try and be more aggressive,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said as both camps named their Test sides on Thursday. “We’re going to get a more committed Australia team and we need to make sure we’re matching fire with fire.”

Neither the All Blacks nor the Wallabies were happy with their performance in the first Test last week, where New Zealand’s 33-25 victory was built on a burst of three tries early in the second half.

Foster has kept faith in that side, making only one injury-enforced change which sees flyer Will Jordan, with nine tries from five Tests, coming on to the wing while Rieko Ioane moves to centre replacing Anton Lienert-Brown.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie made four changes, saying he wanted to put “steel” into the Australians and while his side respected the All Blacks “we don’t fear them”.

Blockbusting wing Marika Koroibete is back after being omitted from the first Test for breaching team protocols around drinking, Matt To’omua adds experience at inside centre, while Swinton and lock Matt Philip beef up the forwards.

When Swinton was selected for his maiden Test last year, also against the All Blacks, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper talked of his reputation for “bringing a real aggression” to the game.