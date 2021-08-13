Tigers chase record total to outclass Stallions in KPL

MUZAFFARABAD: Anwar Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr came hard at Bagh Stallions’ bowlers in the death overs as the Muzaffarabad Tigers chased a massive 214-run target comfortably in the second last over of the innings on Thursday.

Stallions’ Iftikhar Ahmad punished the Tigers as the middle-order batsman and played a fabulous innings of unbeaten 86 to help his side post 213 on the board, but the bowlers disappointed Tigers’ fans.

In the first game of the revised schedule second half, the Muzaffarabad Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl in the morning game where they were taking on Bagh Stallions. The Stallions lost three early wickets in the initial phase as Zeeshan Malik (11), Rohail Nazir (10) and Asad Shafiq (zero).

When Iftikhar Ahmad joined Shan Masood, both went on to score 81 for the fourth wicket before the latter lost his wicket for 65 off 40. Iftikhar Ahmad and Amir Yamin punished the Tigers’ bowlers as both scored 77 in just five overs at the back end to help the Stallions post their massive target.

Iftikhar scored an unbeaten 86 off 38 balls while Yamin played unbeaten 41 runs innings. Tigers’ skipper Mohammad Hafeez got two wickets in the game.

Starting the daungint chase, the Tigers lost Malik Nisar’s wicket early on but still managed to score 74 runs in the Powerplay. The wickets were haemorrhaingas the batsmen struggled to maintain partnerships.

Notable contributions came from Sohaib Maqsood and Sohail Akhtar, who scored 60 off 40 and 26 off 17 respectively. Both lost their wickets before the game entered the death overs where the team required 46 in the last four overs with Anwar Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr up for the task.

Anwar Ali scored 42 off 18 while Mohammad Wasim Jr played an outstanding knock of unbeaten 31 off just 9 balls, helping Tigers chase Stallions’ 214 runs target in the second last over of the inning. Umaid Asif and Amir Sohail got two scalps each.

Late on Wednesday, the Mirpur Royals won a Super Over thriller against Kotli Lions to keep themselves in the race of the qualification for the playoffs while Ahsan Ali’s 99 runs knock went in vain as Kotli Lions were knocked out of the tournament by the Royals.

Lions had tied the game against Royals but failed to score big in the Super Over, giving Malik an easy chance to keep his team in the hunt for the playoffs.