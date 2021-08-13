Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero’s welcome

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has landed in Pakistan after putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Though the track and field athlete could not win a medal in the world’s biggest sports festival, he won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis with his indomitable will to put the country on the map with his limited resources, Geo News reported.

Arshad Nadeem’s plane landed at 1.30am at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday. A large number of sports enthusiasts had gathered at the airport to welcome Arshad before his arrival. Cheers and loud slogans filled the air as he arrived.

Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes received him at the airport. Nadeem spoke to the media at the airport and thanked all the people who prayed for him. “I got fame in the world owing to people’s prayers,” he said. “I will overcome my shortcomings and play the best game in the future.”

Nadeem also vowed that he would not disappoint his admirers with his performance in future. “I worked hard and came fifth,” he said. The athlete also said he is grateful to the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab board and expressed satisfaction with the bodies for patronising him.

The Punjab sports minister lauded Arshad Nadeem, saying, “He has made us proud.” He got Pakistan global recognition, he added. Nadeem had finished fifth during the javelin throw competition in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with India’s Neeraj Chopra taking home the gold medal. Nadeem became the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics. Nadeem’s ranking soared to fourth on the points table at one point in the competition but he was soon surpassed by rival athletes.

During the final round, Nadeem made 82.91m on his opening attempt and threw 81.98m on the second. But his final throw was declared a foul to land him in the fifth position. India’s Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a record 87.58-metre throw in the javelin throw.