The new normal

It was in March 2020 that the Covid-19 outbreak forced the government to call for school closures. Then, many parents thought that the decision would soon be reversed. However, it’s been more than a year, and there is no hope for on-campus classes. The government is not to be blamed here. The highly transmissible virus can overburden our already fragile healthcare system if such steps are reversed. But it is important to notice the issues that this ‘new normal’ has created for a lot of people.

Many children who go to private schools can’t afford to attend online classes. Weak internet connection and old electronic gadgets make it impossible for them to sit through their classes. These students, however, have no place to go. Many children dropped out of school because they couldn’t manage to study from home. Privileged children, however, have access to almost all facilities. They have been able to attend their classes with ease. The education authorities have to come up with a workable plan to deal with this issue.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi