Stunting progress

It is fascinating how any law, or indeed any statement, which has an impact on women and other vulnerable groups in society immediately brings a huge response from right-wing parties and groups, which oppose measures that could protect those who frequently face violence and harassment in many forms. The latest statement issued by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazalur Rahman once again brings up the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2021. According to the Maulana, while his party does not support domestic violence, the bill violates provisions that should be protected. The piece of legislation has been held up for some time, with Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan turning it over to the 12-man Council of Islamic Ideology for review. While these opinions are not binding, the controversy created makes it far more difficult for the law to be passed. The government had attempted to quietly pass the bill during the budget session, but this tactic has so far not succeeded.

The issue here is far broader than one bill alone. While the proposed bill extended the margins of domestic violence, it is quite evident that the retrogressive forces that do not wish to see any change in a repressive society where patriarchy prevails and vulnerable people have fewer and fewer rights, are determined to prevent any move towards liberating these persons. The bill also states that apart from physical violence, which had been the focus of past bills, domestic violence includes verbal and psychological abuse. It is difficult to see why anybody would want anyone to suffer any kind of domestic abuse. Yet it appears that any mention of such laws or any moves that protect women as well as others in a similar group, in this case offering them a safe home in the event that they are asked to leave, draws immense anger and churns up controversy. We have to change mindsets if there is to be any movement forward. Our religion gives immense protection to all vulnerable people, including women. We need to respect this and try to understand why issues such as domestic violence become matters of so much controversy in our country.