Spotlight Karachi

Karachi, the country’s largest city and economic backbone, as well as its biggest political prize with dozens of national and provincial assembly seats, is once again on the PTI-led federal government’s radar as it seeks to consolidate its unprecedented electoral gains following the 2018 General Elections and make inroads into PPP-led Sindh. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting on Sindh’s security issues and reportedly decided to task federal law-enforcement agencies to crackdown on the prevailing crimes in the province, even though law and order is a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment and in any case such efforts cannot bear the required results without the assistance of the provincial government and involvement of local police forces. While the directives appear well-intentioned on paper – as cases of street crimes, dacoity and extortion continue to be reported in rural and urban areas – they reek of political point-scoring in the perennial PTI-PPP conflict. The political rivalry was further fueled this week during the PM’s flying visit to Karachi where he held meetings with party members and other officials on ongoing development projects in the city being funded by the centre. But what stood out in the short trip was the reported exclusion of the provincial government and the chief minister from the PM’s itinerary.

With general elections expected in around two years, if not earlier, it appears the PM is keen to inaugurate some of the several development projects in the pipeline as soon as possible. After winning a considerable number of provincial and national seats from Karachi in 2018, there have been public and private complaints that PTI lawmakers rarely tend to their constituents and the federal government has no achievements to boast of when it comes to Sindh. This is why the centre has been focusing on Sindh since last year when it announced the Rs1,100 billion Karachi Transformation Package. That too though became controversial when the PPP claimed it would foot a considerable amount of the bill. There has been very little clarification on this since then. As for the PPP, the party appears more or less secure in its strongholds of Sindh, despite repeated attempts every recent election at shaking its voter base. However, as far as Karachi is concerned, it has a long way to go to get the kind of seats that MQM, and more recently the PTI, did. This is perhaps the reason behind the party’s recent move of appointing a young and energetic party leader as the city’s administrator.

While services-deprived residents of the mega city are interested in results more than which party or government delivers them, the federal government’s approach of bypassing the province is not the way to go, and neither is the PPP’s tactic of delaying constitutionally-mandated local government elections and empowering local bodies for fear of a rival party bagging a majority. This cannot be reiterated enough: the only hope for the people of Karachi, as well as other cities and towns across the country, is in elected and empowered local governments. Sadly, no political party of the country appears interested in implementing this provision of the constitution. What is imperative is that Sindh and the centre learn to work together. All we need is a basic willingness to follow the usual rules of federation, debate matters in a civilised fashion and move along the same track so that the same goal can eventually be reached.