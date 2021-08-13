Record 5.45m now waiting for routine NHS treatment

LONDON: The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high, as the NHS continues to face pressure from the backlog in care due to the pandemic. Some 5.45 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June, according to the latest figures from NHS England – the highest number since records began in August 2007.

But in signs of progress, the number of patients waiting longer than 18 weeks for care has dropped by almost 25,000. The number having to wait more than a year to start treatment was 304,803 in June – down from 336,733 the previous month but around six times the number from a year earlier.

Urgent cancer referrals are up 50 per cent on the same time last year, with 230,110 having been made by GPs in England in June. The equivalent figure for June 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 194,047.

Meanwhile when it comes to key diagnostic tests including MRI scans and gastroscopies, figures show 306,117 patients were waiting for one of 15 such standard tests for more than six weeks. The equivalent number waiting for more than six weeks in June last year was 539,433.

NHS England said the health service is experiencing one of its busiest summers ever. A&E attendances at hospitals in England last month were 36 per cent higher than a year ago, but this is a reflection of lower than usual numbers for July 2020, which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 2.16 million attendances were recorded last month, up from 1.59 million in July 2020. Emergency admissions to A&E departments at hospitals in England rose from 473,226 in July 2020 to 532,677 in July this year.

Meanwhile NHS England said the ambulance service answered its highest number of 999 calls ever last month – more than one million – and had its highest ever number of callouts for life-threatening conditions.

There were 82,000 such calls last month, 8,000 more than the previous record high in June, NHS England said.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said: “NHS staff have made effective use of the additional resources made available to us to recover services which were inevitably disrupted during the pandemic, and we are continuing to tackle the Covid backlog. “This has come as services have seen some of the highest ever number of patients coming forward for care during the summer months, all at the same time as delivering the biggest and most precise vaccine rollout in our history.”