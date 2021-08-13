Dozens held as Kashmir curbs intensify ahead of ‘black day’

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have arrested dozens of Kashmiris and intensified restrictions in Srinagar and other areas ahead of India’s independence day, causing more difficulties for the already besieged people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Kashmiris typically mark August 15, India’s independence day, as a day of protest described as a “Black Day”.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian forces, police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during house raids arrested dozens of youths in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama and other areas. The personnel have intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and frisking in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied Kashmir Valley. A distraught eyewitness who refused to be named said occupied Kashmir “is a military and police state where people are besieged, harassed and terrorised by the men in uniform”. “Indian army, paramilitary and police forces and their bunkers are seen everywhere,” he said.—APP/News Desk