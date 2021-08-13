DHO Kandhkot served show-cause notice over viral video

SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawar Hussain Mithani has served a show-cause notice to District Health Officer Kashmore-Kandhkot Dr. Aijaz Soomro and others to furnish explanation within two days about their video doing rounds on social media. In the video, that has gone viral, District Health Officer Kashmore-Kandhkot Dr. Aijaz Soomro, his brother Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, eye specialist Dr. Khair Muhammed Soomro, Dr.Waseem Pathan, Dr. Aijaz Shah and others were seen consuming liquor at a musical night.