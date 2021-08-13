 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

PM himself scrutinising BS 21 officials: Promotion board meeting delayed for two months

August 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that since he was scrutinizing actual performance of BPS 21 officers with regards to their promotions, the relevant board meeting had been postponed for a couple of months.

He tweeted: “Under Chairmanship of PM, a high-powered Board sits to decide promotions of bureaucrats from BPS 21 to 22. This board meeting has been postponed for a couple of months because I am scrutinising actual performance of these officers on the ground beyond routine performance assessments”.

In another tweet, PM Imran wrote: "Today saw massive plantation campaign (at) Lal Soharna National Park Bahawalpur as part of our monsoon campaign towards our target of 10 billion trees across Pakistan.”

