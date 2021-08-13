Watchman held in Mansehra for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday arrested a watchman for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who had left her home after developing differences with her in-laws.

”We have arrested the accused, who according to the victim, raped her when she left her home after developing differences with her husband and mother-in-law,” Siraj Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, Balakot, told reporters.

The police arrested Mohammad Mujeeb, the watchman of the local bazaar, after the victim lodged an FIR against him with the Balakot Police Station. She told reporters that a police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Amjad found her outside the offices of the Forest Department in the morning on Wednesday and handed her over to a local jirga.

“The jirga members handed me over to the watchman who took me to his sister-in-law’s house where he sexually assaulted me until my husband traced me and took me along with him,” she added.