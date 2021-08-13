â€˜Missingâ€™ Christian girl recovered, two held

HARIPUR: The police on Thursday recovered the missing Christian girl in Ghazi and arrested two persons in the alleged kidnapping case.

Police officials said that following a complaint from Noreen Maseeh and her husband Francis Maseeh, a criminal case under section 365-B, was registered against Zulqarnain and his father Zahid Iqbal on Wednesday.

The complainant had accused both father and son of kidnapping their underage daughter Princy from Mubin Banda in Ghazi on August 3. The complainant said that their daughter was 14-year-old and was not eligible for marriage medically and under the Pakistani law.

The police officials said that during a raid, they recovered the girl and arrested Zulqarnain and his father from their home on Wednesday night. The girl was produced before the court where she brushed aside the allegations that Zulqarnain had kidnapped her or she was forced on conversion.