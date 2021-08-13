PM to inaugurate 66 new Nadra offices, mobile phone apps today

 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 66 new offices of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and new mobile applications for issuance of identity cards and work permits to foreigners and for verification of COVID-19 vaccination certificate today (Friday).

The prime minister, during a visit to Nadra headquarters, will also inaugurate 90 new mobile registration vans as outreach of Nadra offices was being expanded to Tehsil level, as per prime ministerâ€™s directives, according to an official source on Thursday. The prime minister will launch alien identity card and work permits for foreigners to bring them into the social and financial mainstream who had been staying here for decades.

