Justice Ayesha likely to be first female SC judge

ISLAMABAD: First female judge is being appointed at the Supreme Court of Pakistan after Justice Mushir Alam, SC senior judge is going to lay the robes on August 17.

It is learnt that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed convened a meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on September 9. The commission will deliberate upon the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik of Lahore High Court (LHC) to Supreme Court (SC). Justice Ayesha Malik will be elevated as Supreme Court judge after senior judge Justice Mushir Alam is going to retire on August 17.