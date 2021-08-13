SC canâ€™t determine commodity prices: Justice Bandial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday conditionally allowed the sugar mills owners to sell sugar at ex-mill price and directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) to decide the matter in 15 days.

An LHC single bench, comprising Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed, heard the matter in his chamber the other day, as the petitions filed by several sugar mills, including JDW sugar mills of the PTIâ€™s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, had challenged a government notification about fixing ex-mill price of sugar at Rs84.50 and retail at Rs89.5 per kilogramme.

The federal government had prayed the apex court to declare the LHC verdict as null and void, arguing the decision pronounced by a single bench of the court could not be maintained. Arguing before the court, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Chaudhry Aamir Rehman submitted before the court that the government had fixed ex-mill price of sugar at the rate of Rs84 per kilogram while the millers were selling the commodity for Rs97 per kg.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, however, asked the law officer as to whether the government had full authority of fixing the sugar price, adding that the price of sugar was determined according to a formula. Meanwhile, the court conditionally allowed the sugar mills owners to sell sugar at ex-mill price and remanded the matter back to the LHC with the direction to decide it within 15 days. The court also summoned record from the sugarcane commissioner pertaining to stock and selling of sugar.