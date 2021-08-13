Foden sidelined by foot injury

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to miss the first month of the Premier League season due to a foot injury he sustained at Euro 2020.

The 21-year-old missed England’s final defeat to Italy due to the problem and is unlikely to feature before September’s international break.

City open their Premier League defence away to Tottenham on Sunday with Foden also set to miss clashes against Norwich and Arsenal.

“It is still a little bit sore,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“It was such a shame to do it just before the Euro final. It was really unfortunate but I am working hard in the gym and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible.

“I would say it will be around three to four weeks. Hopefully it flies by and I can just get back on the pitch.”