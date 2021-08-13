Canadians crash at ATP Toronto Masters

TORONTO: Home hopes were dashed Wednesday at the ATP Toronto Masters as Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime exited in the second round.

Fifth-seeded Shapovalov became the highest-ranked seed to actually lose a match — number two Rafael Nadal withdrew before playing — as he fell 6-1, 6-4 to good friend Frances Tiafoe.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic defeated Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-4.

“I didn’t feel like the conditions were easy, a little bit windy and the ball flying a bit off my racquet,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“Every day conditions in tennis are a little bit different, you’ve got to try to adapt to them. I thought I served well, but the margins were pretty small.

“I just have to accept the situation, there’s nothing more to do right now.”

Shapovalov was buried by American Tiafoe, a lucky loser from qualifying who had lost four previous matches against his northern rival.

“That was a big one,” Tiafoe said. “After he beat me so much, I had to stop the bleeding.

“I needed to win this one, to set the tone, not let him run the table on me.”

Shapovalov has now dropped three matches in a row, at Wimbledon and last month in the Swiss alpine village of Gstaad where he was top seed.

The Canadian threw in nine double-faults, producing a total of 30 unforced errors in defeat.

“It was not an ideal performance, I’m not happy,” Shapovalov said.

“I felt uncomfortable today against a guy with a few matches under his belt.

“I tried a lot of things but he was way more comfortable: you could see it was my first match and he’s been here and playing already.

“I tried to get into the points, change my stance, but nothing was working out for me. My rhythm was off and the swirling wind didn’t help.”

Tiafoe booked a third-round meeting with French veteran Gael Monfils, a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Australian John Millman.

Monfils won only his fourth match since tennis resumed last August against 13 defeats.

His last win at Masters 1000 level was Paris Bercy in November, 2019.

“It was a great battle, I was a little lucky at the end,” Monfils said of a tense duel in which Millman battled ankle trouble.