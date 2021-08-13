flame ceremonies begin amid virus surge

TOKYO: Japan held its first Paralympic flame-lighting ceremonies on Thursday, with athletes waiting to learn whether spectators will be in the stands as the country battles a spike in virus cases.

Fans were banned from almost all venues at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics, which ended Sunday, while athletes faced restrictions on movement and were tested daily.

The Paralympics are expected to take place under similar conditions when they begin on August 24, Japanese media said, with an official decision on spectators expected early next week.

Although Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak overall, with around 15,300 deaths, the latest wave driven by the more infectious Delta variant is pushing daily case numbers to new records.

Tokyo and five other regions are currently under a virus state of emergency, which bans bars and restaurants from serving alcohol and asks them to close by 8pm.

Instead of a traditional relay on public roads, “torch-kiss” Paralympic flame-lighting events will be held in towns and cities across Japan over the next week, with the flame transferred from torch to torch.

The flames will be brought to Tokyo and combined, but plans to have spectators line the route of a relay in the capital have been scrapped, a city government official told AFP.

“We had planned to hold the Paralympic torch relay in Tokyo with some 700 torchbearers,” said Tokyo Metropolitan Government official Koichi Osakabe.

“But because of the state of emergency, we decided not to do the relay on public roads.”

The emergency measures are scheduled to last until the end of August. Similar “quasi-emergency” measures are in place in other regions where cases are rising.

The remote city of Tono in Japan’s northern Iwate region decided to open its Paralympic flame ceremony to the public, and was expecting a small crowd of around 50 people including officials.

“We wanted to have a diverse group of people, young and old, non-Japanese nationals and those with disabilities, to take part in the event,” the city official in charge of the ceremony told AFP.

“We did not advertise the ceremony. We will take thorough anti-infection measures, of course.”

Around 4,000 Paralympians and 12,000 officials, staff and media from overseas will be in Japan for the Games.

At the Tokyo Olympics, organisers reported 511 positive cases, mostly among residents, with one so-called “cluster”, in the Greek artistic swimming team.

Olympics organisers have denied any connection to rising virus cases in Tokyo, although some experts argue that holding the Games undermined the government’s messaging on virus risks.

Around 35 percent of Japan’s population are fully vaccinated, including more than 80 percent of the over 65s.

Kepa the hero as Chelsea win Super Cup

Ag AFP

BELFAST: Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as Chelsea started the new season as they ended the last with a European trophy by beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

The Spaniard, who has lost his place as number one since joining the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018, was introduced late in extra-time as a substitute for the shootout by Thomas Tuchel.

Kepa famously refused to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in a League Cup final defeat to Manchester City two years ago.

But this time he rewarded his manager’s faith with saves from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol.

“It was not spontaneous,” said Tuchel who explained the plan had been hatched in the FA Cup last season.

“We talked about it with the goalkeepers after the first cup game against Barnsley.

“Kepa has the best percentage at saving penalties, the analysing guys and goalkeeping coaches showed me the data. We spoke to the players that this could happen when we play in knockout games. It’s fantastic how Edouard (Mendy) accepted it.

“There is proof that Kepa is better in this discipline. They’re team players. Edouard does not show the pride to not step off the field. He was happy to do it for the team and take this for the team.”

Chelsea’s win over Manchester City in Porto to lift the Champions League for a second time in May was the culmination of a meteoric rise in Tuchel’s first five months in charge.

The German has bemoaned having to manage a 42-man squad during pre-season and could soon have even more firepower to call on with Romelu Lukaku expected to complete a return to Stamford Bridge later this week for a club record £97 million ($135 million).

But the depth of resources available to Tuchel was on show early on.

Euro 2020 finalists Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Jorginho all had to settle for a place on the bench after their late return to pre-season training, but Chelsea still had far too much for the Europa League winners in the opening half hour.

Hakim Ziyech had a bittersweet evening as he continued his fine pre-season form into competitive action with the opening goal.

Marcos Alonso fed Kai Havertz down the right and from the German’s low cross, Ziyech swept home.

However, the Moroccan was forced off before half-time in a sling by a shoulder injury.

In stark contrast to Chelsea’s haul of now 20 trophies in the nearly 20 years since Roman Abramovich’s takeover transformed the club, Villarreal’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United in May secured their first ever silverware.

After an overly cautious start from Unai Emery’s men, going behind forced the Yellow Submarine out of their shell and they were unfortunate not to be level by half-time.

“I am proud to represent Villarreal, our project and the Spanish league,” said Emery. “We knew how to compete.”

Mendy scampered from his line to deny Boulaye Dia a debut goal before Villarreal twice hit the woodwork either side of the breakthrough Alberto Moreno and Gerard Moreno.

Villarreal were the dominant force in the second-half as Chelsea physically faded after their flying start.

Tuchel turned to his bench to stem the tide as Mount, Jorginho and Andreas Christensen were introduced.

But the Spaniards finally got their deserved equaliser when Moreno played a clever one-two with Dia before firing high past Mendy.

Neither manager would have welcomed an extra 30 minutes just days before their respective league campaigns kick-off.

Chelsea had the better of extra-time as Christian Pulisic fired inches wide before Sergio Asenjo produced a fine save to deny Mount.

Asenjo also gave Villarreal a dream start to the shootout by saving from Havertz.

But Chelsea were flawless with their next six spot-kicks to allow Kepa to take centre stage.