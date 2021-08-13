Rohit puts India in charge despite Anderson double

LONDON: England great James Anderson removed the the in-form Rohit Sharma during a two-wicket burst but India were still well-placed at 157-2 after losing the toss come tea on the first day of the second Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Rohit had been in excellent touch while making 83 during a first-wicket stand of 126 with KL Rahul — the first by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva achieved a similar feat at Lord’s.

But Anderson, increased his England record tally of Test wickets to 622 when, having moved a couple of deliveries away from Rohit, he got one to jag back.

Anderson then had Cheteshwar Pujara edging to third slip Jonny Bairstow for nine, the batsman’s latest low score.

Pujara’s exit came during a spell of 2-17 in six overs from Anderson, who had been doubtful for this match with a thigh problem.

But Rahul, following his 84 in last week’s rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, was 55 not out at tea, with India captain Virat Kohli unbeaten on nought.

It needed a high-class delivery to dislodge Rohit who, for all he missed out on an eighth Test century, could be proud of a 145-ball innings featuring 11 fours and a six.

There had been fears Anderson might not be fit to take his place in an England attack already missing Stuart Broad after his longstanding new-ball partner had been ruled out of the rest of this five-match series with a calf injury.

It was no surprise when England captain Joe Root — the only home batsman to pass fifty in the series opener with scores of 64 and 109 — decided to field first after winning the toss under overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch that promised to assist his quick bowlers.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma b Anderson 83

KL Rahul not out 55

Cheteshwar c Bairstow b Anderson 9

Virat Kohli not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 5, nb 1) 10

Total (52 Ov, 2 wickets) 157

Yet to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant Ü, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Fall: 1-126 (Rohit Sharma, 43.4 ov), 2-150 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 49.6 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 14-4-28-2, Ollie Robinson 12-4-22-0, Sam Curran 11-1-40-0, Mark Wood 8-1-38-0, Moeen Ali 7-1-20-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)