Warriors record easy win against Hawks

ISLAMABAD: Asif Nawaz (56) and Naveed Malik (45) powered Overseas Warriors to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rawalakot Hawks in the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Thursday.

Abbas Afridi picked up 5 for 18 as Rawalakot were reduced to 145 in 20 overs. Umar Amin (54) looked in good touch.

In reply, the Warriors were set 132 runs winning target in 18 overs which they achieved for the loss of three wickets.

Both Nasir and Naveed put on over 100 runs for the opening wicket to set the stage for a big Warriors win. Asif Afridi (2-29) was the only notable bowler for the Hawks.