Algeria sentences journalist to jail

ALGIERS: Algerian journalist Rabah Kareche, who reported on a protest movement by the Tuareg minority, was sentenced on Thursday to serve eight months behind bars, his newspaper Liberte said. It said a court in the southern town of Tamanrasset handed Kareche, who was arrested in April, a one-year term with four months suspended. Taking into account time served, he has four months left in prison.