Arshad accorded warm welcome

LAHORE: National athletics hero Arshad Nadeem, who performed brilliantly at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, was accorded warm welcome and was showered with rose petals on arrival at Lahore Air Port on Thursday morning.

He finished fifth in the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. Though the track and field athlete could not win a medal in the world’s biggest sports festival, he won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis with his incredible performance to put the country on the map with little resources at his disposal.

On arrival at Lahore Airport, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimur, President Athletics Federation Maj Gen Akram Sahi, family members and others received Arshad.

A large number of people including many from Arshad’s home town Mian Channu were also present to welcome the national hero.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Arshad said: “I will not disappoint fans in my future endeavours.

“I thank all those who prayed for me. I got fame in the world only because of the prayers of the people,” he added.

“I am thankful to Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board for their support,” he said.

The national athlete said that he would overcome the shortcomings and play his best game in the future.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimur said that Arshad made Pakistan recognised at the international level.

He said that athletes must be provided with the necessary environment so that they can make the nation proud. “The government will take all possible steps in this regard,” he said.

Arshad made history at the global event by becoming the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Nadeem’s ranking soared to fourth on the points table at one point in the competition.

During the final round, Nadeem covered 82.91m in his opening attempt and threw 81.98m on the second. But his final throw was declared a foul.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma b Anderson 83

KL Rahul not out 55

Cheteshwar c Bairstow b Anderson 9

Virat Kohli not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 5, nb 1) 10

Total (52 Ov, 2 wickets) 157

Yet to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant Ü, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Fall: 1-126 (Rohit Sharma, 43.4 ov), 2-150 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 49.6 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 14-4-28-2, Ollie Robinson 12-4-22-0, Sam Curran 11-1-40-0, Mark Wood 8-1-38-0, Moeen Ali 7-1-20-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)