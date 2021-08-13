Greece facing ‘ecological disaster’ from raging wildfires

Athens: Hundreds of firefighters battled on Thursday to contain new flare-ups in wildfire-ravaged areas of Greece, where summer infernos have caused what the prime minister described as the country’s "greatest ecological disaster in decades".

Rain overnight in some areas and falling temperatures appeared to have eased the situation after two weeks of devastating blazes, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said "we can be more optimistic today." But weeks of scorching summer weather lie ahead.

Greece’s most severe heatwave in decades has fanned blazes that have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forests and farmland, the country’s worst wildfire damage since 2007, the European Forest Fire Information System said Thursday.