 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 13, 2021

12 dead as fishermen, herders clash in Cameroon

World

AFP
August 13, 2021

Yaounde: Twelve people have been killed and 48 wounded in clashes between fishermen and herders in northern Cameroon, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

The violence, which is rare between the two communities, erupted on Tuesday in Logone-Birni in the Far North region, a tongue of land wedged between Nigeria to the west and Chad to the east. It began when members of the Musgum community erected dams to divert water to help them catch fish, in a location where ethnic Arab Choa herders also take their cattle for watering, he said.

More From World

Latest News