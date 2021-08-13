12 dead as fishermen, herders clash in Cameroon

Yaounde: Twelve people have been killed and 48 wounded in clashes between fishermen and herders in northern Cameroon, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

The violence, which is rare between the two communities, erupted on Tuesday in Logone-Birni in the Far North region, a tongue of land wedged between Nigeria to the west and Chad to the east. It began when members of the Musgum community erected dams to divert water to help them catch fish, in a location where ethnic Arab Choa herders also take their cattle for watering, he said.