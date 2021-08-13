Polish MPs approve controversial media law but govt wobbles

WARSAW: Polish MPs on Wednesday voted in favour of a new law that critics say will curb media freedom and hit ties with the United States, but the ruling coalition also lost several key votes, putting its long-term future in doubt.

The media law would prevent companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would force US group Discovery to sell its majority stake in TVN, one of Poland’s biggest private TV networks whose news channel TVN24 is often highly critical of the government.