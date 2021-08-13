Punk rocker emerges as Poland’s improbable powerbroker

WARSAW: A former rocker who once fronted a band called Breasts has emerged as Poland’s unlikely new powerbroker after the government had to rely on his votes following a rupture in the ruling coalition.

Pawel Kukiz, 58, was heckled at a stormy session of parliament this week after initially voting with the opposition before saying he had made a mistake and switching sides to back the government.

"Pawel, how could you? Which ministry did you sell yourself to?" opposition MPs screamed at him. Fellow celebrities lined up to criticise Kukiz, whose support helped pass a new media law that the opposition says is aimed at silencing a US-owned news channel critical of the government.