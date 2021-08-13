Russia arrests hypersonics scientist

Moscow: Russia on Thursday arrested the head of a research institute specialising in hypersonics technologies on charges of treason, Russian news agencies reported.

The latest arrest of a scientist suspected of treason comes as Russia has jumped out in front of other major world powers in the race to develop a range of new hypersonic weapons that President Vladimir Putin has dubbed "invincible".

Citing sources in security services, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported that hypersonics scientist Alexander Kuranov was arrested during a special operation by the FSB domestic intelligence agency.

The press service of Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court confirmed the arrest to the news agencies. Kuranov, 73, is accused of passing "secret information" related to his research to a "foreign citizen", but the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that beyond that the details of the case will not be made public.

Treason cases in Russia, which carry charges of 12 to 20 years behind bars, are typically classified. Kuranov heads the Research and Development Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems based in Russia’s second city of Saint Petersburg.