Dozens held after Syrian shops attacked in Turkey

Ankara: Turkish police detained dozens of people on Thursday after a mob of angry men smashed up shops and cars believed to belong to Syrian migrants in the capital Ankara. The unrest broke out late Wednesday in response to a fight between locals and migrants in which one Turkish national was stabbed to death.