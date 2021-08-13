Aleem condoles death of Durdana Butt

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep grief over the demise of actress Durdana Butt and said that the actress had shown her full potential all over the world through TV and stage. He said that her services in the field of art would be remembered forever in golden words. Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty grant her a place in His mercy and grant the bereaved family courage to bear this irreparable loss.