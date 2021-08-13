Marriyum for enhancing Pak-Aussie bilateral ties

LAHORE:PMLN Secretary Information and Convener of the Pakistan-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for enhancing ties between Australia and Pakistan through parliamentary exchanges.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Marriyum said that the members of the Pakistani and Australian parliaments will meet in Islamabad on September 23, 2021 and will decide on a mutually agreed work plan.

During the meeting, Marriyum said Pakistan and Australia enjoyed cordial relations of mutual trust, respect and cooperation. She proposed that relations between parliamentarians and members of both countries need to be enhanced further. She said Pakistan and Australia have vast potential for bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, sports, tourism, culture, trade and economy. She said the Pakistani community in Australia is playing a proud role in the economic and social development of the country besides promoting closer ties between the two countries. The former Information minister said the two countries need to expand arts and culture exchanges. There is potential for extensive cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture and alternative energy, she added.

The meeting was attended by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Guldad Khan, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch M Bashir, Pirzada Imran Shah, M Khan Daha, Javed Ali Jilani, Salahuddin, Romana Khurshid Alam, Shahida Rahmani, Dr Shazia, Sobia, Ghazala Saifi and Ramesh Kumar.