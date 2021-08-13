Youth Affairs Dept holds painting contest

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised male and female painting competitions in connection with Independence Day celebrations at NPSC Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour. Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and 19-year-old mountaineer Shehroze Kashif also addressed the prize distribution ceremony.

As many as 47 young painters participated in the painting competition. ‘Punjab’s Traditional Games and Players’ was the topic of a painting competition. Rajab Mehmood clinched the top position in the painting competition. He was awarded Rs 25,000 cash prize while Momina and Ali Haider finished second and third respectively and were given cash prizes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Deaf artist Mehdia Saqib Hashmi was also given a cash prize of Rs 5000, while four painters below the age of 10-year were also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000 each. Meanwhile, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, in a webinar organised by Oxfam Pakistan and Bargad Organisation, announced that Punjab govt is launching a Youth Helpline to provide counseling on education, career and health issues. More than 150 students from over 50 universities across Pakistan participated in the webinar.

The theme of webinar was 'Youth Power for New Futures'; to ensure access of young people to the national and international opportunities and to e-contents of remote areas. Rabbani said freelancers contributed Rs 3.4 billion to the country’s economy via e-Rozgaar Programme. MPA Uzma Kardar, Raza Sukhera, Joint Director MOITT and Youth Advisory Board members also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Institute for Social and Youth Development (ISYD) and Y-PEER Pakistan in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change organised third Interactive Youth Forum 2021 (IYF 2021) with an aim to sensitise youth about the importance of skills and the sensitive issues of society.

The topic of forum was ‘Meaningful youth engagement around life skills-based education for good health and well-being’. The speakers underlined the need to create awareness about issues such as reproductive health, family planning, climate change, life skills, etc. Representative of UNFPA, ARROW, Bayer Pakistan, Opportunity Club and trans activist also spoke in the session.