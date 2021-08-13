 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 13, 2021

Tree plantation, philately exhibition

Lahore

 
August 13, 2021

LAHORE:Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab, Khawaja Imran Raza on Thursday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a tree on the GPO premises. He also inaugurated philately exhibition for general public in Lahore GPO. Leading philatelists along with the president of philatelic association attended the event.

More From Lahore

Latest News