Tree plantation, philately exhibition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab, Khawaja Imran Raza on Thursday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a tree on the GPO premises. He also inaugurated philately exhibition for general public in Lahore GPO. Leading philatelists along with the president of philatelic association attended the event.