National level framework on child rights stressed

LAHORE:Stakeholders, including officials from the government departments, police, prisons, and civil society have asked the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) to prioritise facilitating a national level framework on child rights and strengthen inter-provincial coordination in the country for the promotion and protection of child rights in the country.

They also underscored the need for a broader awareness of child rights in the country and sensitisation of the main stakeholders responsible for providing various services to children. They also underscored the need to strengthen and empower the NCRC through amending the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Act 2017 so that the commission can operate as an independent National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) as required by the international standards known as Paris Principles.

The speakers were speaking at the Strategic Planning Consultative Workshop held at a local hotel in Lahore on Thursday. These include Sarah Ahmed, Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab, Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on Child Rights, Dr Qadeer, AIG Prison, Dr Rubina, member NCRC Punjab, civil society members Peter Jacob, Iftikhar Mubarak and Waqas Abid, Coordinator of Child Rights Movement Punjab and others. Sarah Ahmad said that the Bureau rescued and rehabilitated over 6,000 children last year and is working day and night for their protection and welfare. Afshan Tehseen said it is important to ensure genuine and meaningful participation of children while making policy for them.

Dr Rubina Feroz Bhatti highlighted the importance of investing in child rights to provide them a safe and healthy environment. Participants mainly coming from the government departments highlighted the issue of lack of financial and human resources and asked the commission to take this issue with the federal and provincial governments for child responsive budgetary allocations. They stressed the NCRC, if empowered, can uplift the country’s image by promotion of child rights in the country. They also demanded establishment of a national helpline to ensure timely assistance to children who are victims of abuse and publish a directory of organisations and government departments working on child rights and providing various services.

They also suggested that the commission should focus on awareness-raising, review of child rights-related laws and provide assistance to the government in implementation on international treaties, specifically the UN Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC).