People involved in temple attack to be punished: IG

LAHORE:Police are taking all possible steps to protect life, property, honour and religious places of all citizens, said Punjab IG Inam Ghani while talking to the media during his visit to Bhong Temple in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

The IG said he visited Bhong as a representative of the Punjab government to show solidarity with the Hindu community and make them feel safe. Islam is a universal religion in which the rights of minorities are clear and I assure you all that as Inspector General of Police Punjab and as a Muslim I have a legal, religious and moral responsibility to protect minorities in law and religion.

The rights that have been given should be fully respected and whatever steps are required for it should not be avoided while remaining within the ambit of law, the IG said. Punjab Police is taking all possible steps for this purpose, he said and added that a summary has been sent to the chief minister for permanent deployment of security personnel at minority places of worship. He said anti-state elements were involved in Bhong incident and some powers wanted to tarnish Pakistan’s international image by promoting sectarianism and mischief but such miscreants and anti-national elements should listen that Punjab Police is active and ready at all times to thwart their nefarious intentions and investigation of all the three cases registered in this incident is being carried out keeping in view all the aspects.

Responding to questions from media persons, the IG said Hindu community of Bhong is satisfied with the efforts of the local administration and police while the Punjab police would continue to provide security to the citizens in future also.

He said that the damage to the temple has been compensated with the help of Punjab government while so far 95 accused have been arrested in this regard. He clarified that in the investigation of the three cases registered in connection with this incident, no concession will be made to the responsible persons keeping in view the merit alone and those who are not found guilty in the investigation will be acquitted in any case and of course the Hindu community will want the same which is also the demand of law and justice.