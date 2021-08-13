Skill Technology Park to be set up in Punjab: minister

LAHORE:The first state-of-the-art Skill Technology Park in Punjab would be set up here at Tevta Secretariat while the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Skill Technology Park project.

This was decided in a meeting held here Thursday at the Civil Secretariat presided over by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal. The Skill Technology Park will be completed in the next three years at a cost of Rs4 billion. The promotion of quality technical education in the province, establishment of Skill Technology Park was reviewed. Tevta Chairman Salman Siddique gave a briefing on the establishment of Skill Technology Park and programmes for promotion of technical education. Aslam Iqbal observed that the Skill Technology Park project would be a milestone in the promotion of technical education and technology. He said that this technology park would become a hub of information technology and tech companies. Similarly, the government has also formulated the Chief Minister's Digital Skills Programme 2021-23.

Under this programme, world class training will be provided to one lakh youths in the next two years. He directed to start evening classes in Tevta institutions while the fee for evening classes would be halved for the convenience of students. He directed that an institutional policy should be formulated to encourage the high-achievers.

Rescue App: Punjab Emergency Service Department Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer has ordered all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on International Youth Day to motivate youths during week-long celebrations of independence to engage them in saving lives and promoting safety to establish healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan.

In this regard, the youth can register online on Rescue Cadet Corps App, where they shall be provided free online training followed by hands-on practice in life-saving skills at the nearest Rescue station. He ordered the DEOs to provide a Rescue platform to youths under community safety programme for promoting healthy and safe living, as youths have the potential to bring change and promote safety in their respective communities. In this regard, an online conference with all District Emergency Officers was also held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Thursday to motivate Rescue officers of field formations for engagement of Rescue Scouts for saving lives and promoting safety. He also stressed on engaging Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of their respective districts for promoting kitchen gardening, opting healthy and balance diet and practice physical fitness on daily basis. He also addressed the under-training rescuers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab at Emergency Services Academy and motivated them to ensure healthy lifestyle, wearing mask to avoid the spread of COVID-19.