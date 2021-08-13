Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours. They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, thundershower was expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 28.5°C.