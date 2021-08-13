Saaf Pani Co’s assets to be transferred to PAPA

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to transfer all assets of Saaf Pani Company to Punjab Aab Pak Authority (PAPA).

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Law Minister Raja Basharat. Punjab Water Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Khan and CEO Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the minister on ongoing projects of PAPA.

The meeting decided in principle to hand over all assets of Saaf Pani Company to PAPA. The meeting was told that in the light of the instructions of the Public Accounts Committee, Saaf Pani Company convened an early board meeting to transfer all its assets to the PAPA. Law Minister Raja Basharat issued necessary instructions for the transfer of assets. He said all kinds of equipment including vehicles should be transferred to PAPA. According to the vision of the prime minister, work on clean water projects in Punjab was in full swing, he said and appreciated PAPA was completing its projects in a very short time. CEO Syed Zahid Aziz told the meeting that more than 1,500 water centres were being constructed in 36 districts of Punjab.