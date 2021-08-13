Nature-based solutions to flood risks stressed

LAHORE:WWF-Pakistan convened a consultative multi-stakeholder workshop for the endorsement of sites and interventions and to get feedback from the stakeholders on pre-feasibility studies so as to apply nature-based solutions for ecosystem restoration and flood risk reduction.

This multi-stakeholder workshop is the fourth in a series of provincial workshops conducted across the country, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. Public and private stakeholders from across the province attended the workshop, which included presentations on the Recharge Pakistan programme by senior WWF officials and a discussion on the findings of the pre-feasibility study by WaterSprint Limited (WSL), the project consultant hired by WWF-Pakistan.

The Recharge Pakistan programme is a joint initiative of Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change, Federal Flood Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources and WWF-Pakistan. This programme enables unprecedented collaboration between several government entities, WWF-Pakistan and other stakeholders, to promote nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation across Pakistan’s Indus River Basin. Speaking about the programme, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan stated that “Typically, we have focused on grey infrastructure.

However, this must be supplemented by nature-based solutions when we talk about climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. Recharge Pakistan is a flagship programme, which aims to increase water storage and groundwater recharge through floodplain and wetlands management, and hill torrent management while building the resilience of vulnerable communities through climate-adapted, community-based natural resource management.” Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director Water, Food and Climate, WWF-Pakistan delivered a detailed presentation about the key components of the programme; including flood risk management, enhancing resilience of vulnerable communities to climate change and enabling a paradigm shift towards ecosystem-based adaptation in Pakistan. He also highlighted how the programme had evolved through a consensus-based approach, with a heavy emphasis on engagement with key stakeholders, ranging from national and sub-national government entities, development partners and donors, research organizations and the international WWF network.