Illegal drug centre sealed, 80 addicts shifted to PIMH

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre after evacuating 80 ‘imprisoned’ inmates to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH).

Guardian Home under Khidmat-e-Adam Trust in Badami Bagh area was functioning illegally without registration from the PHC. Its administrators had put 80 persons in subhuman living conditions. They were crammed into three unvented rooms and exposed to a constant risk of scabies and other infectious diseases. As per a report, nine FIRs have been registered against the owners of the facility. They cruelly treated the patients in the name of drug treatment and rehabilitation, and subjected them to repeated tortures. No psychiatrist, psychologist, medical expert or paramedical staff was there to treat patients, who were kept in illegal confinement on the pretext of treating them for drug addiction.

Besides the unavailability of medicines, even edible foods and potable water were not given to the inmates. The centre not only lacked emergency health facilities, but also basic life necessities. The inmates ate substandard food cooked and kept in unhygienic conditions, and were drinking water from toilet taps. Records of patient registration, care and treatment were also not available.

Under the supervision of the PHC, a joint action was taken by the district administration, health department, police and other departments concerned, and 80 inmates were evacuated to the PIMH, where their medical check-ups and tests were done by experts of their respective fields. The patients will be admitted to the Drug Addiction Treatment Centre of the PIMH, while the healthy ones will be handed over to their families. Chief Executive Officer, PHC, Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz said all illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centres will be closed down, and strict action will be taken against their owners. “Only those centres will be allowed to function, which are registered with the PHC and completely implement various rules and regulations,” he added.