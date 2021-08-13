Man sets house on fire over scuffle with wife

LAHORE:A man set his house on fire, reducing valuables including the dowry of his two daughters to ashes over a domestic dispute with his wife in the Raiwind City police limits on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 Fire Service responded to the emergency and controlled the fire. However, the valuables worth over Rs five lakh were reduced to ashes. Police said the accused Munir Ahmad had a scuffle with his wife after which she left the house in anger and started living with her parents. Munir tried for reconciliation but she refused over which he got dejected. On the day of the incident, he lit fire in the house and locked it from outside. The neighbours after witnessing the flames of fire informed Rescue 1122. Police collected evidence from the scene and said the accused person was a drug addict and used to scuffle with his wife.

Boy traced, handed over to parents: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau handed over the missing 10-year old child to his parents. He came into CPWB’s custody through the Kot Lakhpat police. The bureau’s Family Tracing Department made the effort to trace the parents of the child and succeeded in finding out after six months efforts. The parents of Waheed Omar were found in the Kot Abdul Malik area.

land grabbers: A citizen has appealed to the IG to direct the Ferozewala Police to take action against the land grabbers. He said a land mafia has occupied his plot in Ferozewala police precincts in district Sheikhupura. According to complainant Muhammad Younis of Gujjarpura that land grabbers led by Mehmood alias Moody allegedly occupied his eight-marla plot. Younis, 65, who is a retired employee of the Railways Department said the land grabbers had earlier demanded Rs 0.3 million from him as extortion money. However, when he refused to pay, they occupied his plot, located near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Interchange. He said police had not yet registered an FIR or taken any action against the land mafia. Younis appealed to the IG Police to direct the Ferozewala Police to take action against the land grabbers.

Wardens torture citizens: Traffic wardens allegedly subjected two citizens to torture following arguments over issuance of a challan to them on Jail Road here on Thursday. The wardens also got an FIR registered against them. The wardens stopped Mirza Adil Baig and Adil outside Services Hospital over one-way violation. The citizens exchanged harsh words with the wardens who allegedly started scuffling with them. The CTO ordered an inquiry into the incident.