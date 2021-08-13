 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
AFP
August 13, 2021

Israel to okay 2,000 illegal Jewish homes

World

AFP
August 13, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to approve 2,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, defence sources said on Thursday, despite opposition from dovish members of the governing coalition. The Palestinians swiftly condemned the latest settlement expansion plans, the first of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s administration.

