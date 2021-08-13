Israel to okay 2,000 illegal Jewish homes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to approve 2,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, defence sources said on Thursday, despite opposition from dovish members of the governing coalition. The Palestinians swiftly condemned the latest settlement expansion plans, the first of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s administration.