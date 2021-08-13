 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
AFP
August 13, 2021

Dozens held after Syrian shops attacked in Turkey

Ankara: Turkish police detained dozens of people on Thursday after a mob of angry men smashed up shops and cars believed to belong to Syrian migrants in the capital Ankara. The unrest broke out late Wednesday in response to a fight between locals and migrants in which one Turkish national was stabbed to death.

